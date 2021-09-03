United Airlines announced Tuesday that its MileagePlus members can help in the Afghanistan relief effort by participating in the airline’s mile-raising platform, Miles on a Mission, and donate to three nonprofit organizations that are using air travel to transport and support Afghan citizens. United will match all donations up to five million miles, United stated in a media release.

Participating nonprofits organizations include:

• Miles4Migrants: A nonprofit that is using miles to book air travel for Afghans who have left their home country and need flight assistance to reach their final destinations.

• Americares: A health-focused relief and development organization mobilizing medical professionals to provide in-flight medical care on United relief flights to the U.S.

• World Central Kitchen: A food-focused, global relief organization that will provide meals to Afghan refugees as they arrive at various locations across the world.

“United has been proud to put our expertise to work and partner with the Department of Defense over the last week to help urgently evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan,” said Suzi Cabo, managing director of global community engagement, United Airlines. “We’re now ready to offer our MileagePlus community the opportunity to support those organizations that are providing critical support to those Afghans and their families that risked their own lives to help our servicemen and women."

For more information, or to donate, visit donate.mileageplus.com.