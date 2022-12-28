United offers early check-in service

Peak holiday travel has begun, United Airlines said in a press release, announcing customers are encouraged to check in 3 hours before flight departure. The airline also encourages Guam travelers to check in and drop luggage the evening before their departure.

As the holiday travel rush has begun, United reminds customers to check in at least 3 hours before flight departure to avoid delays. And as an added convenience, United reminds customers in the release that early check-in service is available for all Guam travelers who are departing on early morning flights.

According to the release, early check-in service welcomes early departing passengers to check in the night before their flights to avoid long lines as a result of peak travel demand. Early check-in service is offered daily from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the United counter at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam. Passengers departing on any of the following United early morning flights are welcome to utilize the service:

• Honolulu (HNL) – UA200

• Island Hopper flights (TKK/PNI/KSA/KWA/MAJ/HNL) – UA155/UA133

• Saipan (SPN) – UA174

• Tokyo/Narita, Japan (NRT) – UA828

• Osaka, Kansai, Japan (KIX) – UA151

• Nagoya, Japan (NGO) – UA137

• Fukuoka, Japan (FUK) – UA165

Justin Marion, United’s general manager of airport operations on Guam, said, “We invite our customers who have early morning flights to check in the night before departure. Early check-in service has been well received by our customers, who appreciate the added convenience of checking in during a time when it is typically slower at the airport. Many of our flights depart early in the morning, and customers who opt to check in early have more time in the morning, skip the holiday lines, and can head straight to the security checkpoint. We also remind customers that they can check in online through the United app and then check their bags the evening before departure.”

Marion added, “We are experiencing a significant increase in holiday travel. Early check-in helps our customers to reduce any last-minute stresses before they travel and have a better experience overall, which is our goal here at United.”