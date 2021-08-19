United Airlines announced Wednesday that it has increased the Guam-Saipan schedule to offer daily flights between the islands, adding two flights more per week to accommodate the busy summer-fall travel season. The daily morning flight schedule began Aug. 1 and increases capacity between the islands as travel restrictions have recently eased, according to a release from the airline.

The updated Guam-Saipan schedule is below:

- United flight 174 departs Guam at 4:45 a.m. and arrives Saipan at 5:26 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

- Flight 174 departs Guam at 7:30 a.m. and arrives Saipan at 8:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

- Flight 117 departs Saipan at 6:30 a.m. and arrives Guam at 7:10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

- Flight 117 departs Saipan at 9:15 a.m. and arrives Guam at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

All flights are flown on Boeing 737 aircraft.

“We are pleased to offer daily flights between Guam and Saipan to provide more convenient flight schedules for our customers," stated Sam Shinohara, managing director of Airport Operations for Asia-Pacific for United. "The new daily schedule will also provide our Saipan customers with better connectivity to Asia and the U.S. mainland.”

United also confirmed the August-September flight schedules for Guam as follows:

- Guam to Honolulu daily.

- Guam to Tokyo/Narita daily.

- Guam to Manila five-times weekly in August and increasing to daily in September.

- Guam to Koror, Palau one flight weekly.

- Guam to Yap, FSM one monthly flight.

- Guam to Pohnpei and Chuuk one flight weekly.

- The Island Hopper one flight weekly: Guam-Chuuk-Pohnpei-Kosrae-Kwajalein-Majuro-Honolulu and one flight-weekly Guam-Chuuk-Pohnpei-Majuro-Honolulu.

Tickets are available for booking through united.com, travel agents or United’s City Ticket Offices. Flight schedules are subject to change.

For more information, visit united.com or the United App.