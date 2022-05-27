United reopening Osaka-Guam route, adding flights from Narita

United Airlines is reintroducing its Osaka-Guam service beginning July 1 to meet summer travel demand to Guam, the airline announced Thursday in a news release.

The three-times-weekly flight is scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flight UA151 will leave Guam at 7:20 a.m. and arrive in Osaka at 10:10 a.m. The return flight UA150 departs Osaka at 11:05 a.m. and arrives in Guam at 3:55 p.m.

Sam Shinohara, managing director of airport operations for Asia Pacific at United, said in the release, “We have consistently served the Tokyo market, and we are very excited to reintroduce our Osaka flights. Osaka is the second-largest outbound market in Japan for Guam, and we have been working hard to reinstate service to more cities in Japan. We will offer three flights a week to Osaka to start and will increase frequency as demand recovers.”

“Adding the Osaka-Guam service provides our customers in Japan with better access to Guam. We are proud to be the only airline providing flight services between Japan and Guam,” Shinohara added.

3 more flights between Guam and Narita

United also announced the addition of three weekly flights between Tokyo/Narita, Japan, and Guam effective July 1, bringing the schedule to 14 weekly flights between the two airports.

United will offer six weekly morning flights, daily afternoon flights, and a Sunday evening flight to provide more travel choices and connectivity for its customers, the airline stated in the release.

United has been gradually adding back service since earlier in May when it announced the addition of two weekly flights between Tokyo/Narita and Guam to its daily service.

On June 3, United will operate two more morning flights per week, bringing the total number of flights to 11 weekly, the airline stated in the release.

Effective July 1, with the addition of the three new flights, United will fly between Narita and Guam 14 times weekly.