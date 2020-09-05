United rolls out app on travel restrictions

United Airlines has unveiled a tool on united.com and the United mobile app that allows customers to filter and view destinations’ COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

The Destination Travel Guide, a first among U.S. airlines, provides an interactive, color-coded map to highlight if a destination is closed, partially open or fully open for travel, and will also note if any tests or self-quarantining is required for travel, the airline stated in a press release.

Customers can easily filter destinations to view local regulations, such as social distancing and mask enforcement, as well as to see if hotels, restaurants and other leisure outlets are open to the public, according to the release.

“We know it’s a challenge to keep up with the ever-changing list of travel restrictions, policies and regulations so we are offering a simple, easy tool that helps customers decide where to travel next,” said Linda Jojo, executive vice president for technology and chief digital officer.

“By providing the most up-to-date information on the destinations we serve, customers can compare and shop for travel with greater confidence and help them find the destinations that best fit their preferences.”

The Destination Travel Guide currently highlights travel restrictions and leisure offerings in the U.S. by state, and will expand to include all international destinations the airline serves in the coming weeks, the airline stated.