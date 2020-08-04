United Airlines plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in September, including flights to Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America and to continue to add ways to visit popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico, the airline announced Tuesday in a press release.

The airline intends to fly 37% of its overall schedule in September as compared to the same period last year. September's flights reflect a 4% increase in capacity compared to what is planned for August 2020.

United is also extending its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through Aug. 31, the airline stated in the press release.

“We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go,” stated Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “In September, we’re adding even more options for leisure travelers or those who want to visit friends and relatives, whether that’s within the United States or around the world.”

Domestically, United intends to fly 40% of its schedule. The airline plans to add more than 40 daily flights on 48 routes to locations including Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Santa Barbara, California.

Additionally, United plans to resume service between the U.S. mainland and Hilo and Kauai and increase flying to Honolulu, Kona and Maui in the Hawaiian Islands.

Internationally, United intends to fly 30% of its schedule, as compared to September 2019, which is a 5-point increase compared to August.

U.S. domestic travelers in search of vacation options that allow more social distancing, such as beach, mountain and national park destinations, will continue to see opportunities for leisure travel including:

• Increasing opportunities to connect to more than 800 flights from United’s mid-continental hubs in Chicago, Denver and Houston.

• Adding more than 40 daily flights on more than 48 routes across the United States.

• Resuming service between the U.S. mainland and Hilo and Kauai in Hawaii.

• Increasing service between the U.S. mainland and Honolulu, Kona and Maui.

International flights will be 30% of scheduled service

Internationally, United is scheduled to fly 30% of its schedule in September compared to the same period in 2019. Across the Atlantic, United plans to offer customers more opportunities to get to Europe and beyond from Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, and San Francisco.

Pacific

Across the Pacific in September, United plans to restart three-times-weekly service between Los Angeles and Sydney and passenger service between Chicago and Hong Kong, subject to government approval.