United Airlines will host a two-day career fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18 at the Hyatt Recency Guam for open roles at its U.S. hub in Denver, Colorado, United announced Tuesday in a press release. Potential employees interested in learning more or applying for jobs are invited to attend or apply online.

A $25,000 relocation incentive is being offered to Guam residents, United said in the release. Interested applicants also can apply online.

United looks to hire more than 1,800 people in Denver this year alone for key roles across various departments, including ramp services, aircraft technicians, facilities maintenance technicians and storekeepers. The airline will offer a $25,000 relocation incentive for Guam residents with proof of residency and the successful completion of the interview and clearance processes. A one-year commitment is required to be eligible to receive the incentive.

“This is an ideal time to join United,” said Sam Shinohara, United's managing director of airport operations, Asia-Pacific. “We are excited to offer career opportunities to Guam residents that not only come with outstanding benefits, competitive pay and flight privileges to travel the world, but are based at one of our fastest-growing hubs with the opportunity for long-term careers and job advancement.”

Last month, United announced the largest wide-body aircraft order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history – up to 200 Boeing 787 Dreamliners – bolstering the airline's leadership role in global travel for years to come, the company said in its release. The order is expected to generate an increase in hiring across every role at the airline. In 2022, United hired 15,000 new employees and is on track to add another 15,000 this year in the U.S., United said.

Denver is one of United’s seven hubs in the mainland U.S. and home to nearly 9,000 employees. United is the largest private employer in the city of Denver and in 2022, increased the starting wage for ramp agent employees to nearly $20 an hour, United said in the release.

How to apply

There is no appointment needed to attend the career fair, and walk-ins are encouraged. Candidates may register in advance through the following designated QR code or at the Guam Hiring Event site.

• United Recruitment Fair QR Code.png

• https://careers.united.com/us/en/event/63a1cfc4fe53927d3a8cf66d/Guam-Hiring-Event

A member of the United recruitment team will work with applicants to schedule preferred times to interview. Applications also will be available at the fair. Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resumes for the application process. Same-day interviews will be conducted. Interested candidates also may apply online.

Employment or recruitment fair questions can be sent by email to DENAO-recruiting@united.com.