United to increase flight frequency in August

United Airlines is revamping its flight schedule from a few or even no flights to certain destinations to several a week in August.

The flights between Guam and Japan, Palau and other islands will increase as well, United stated in a press release.

Flights between Guam and Narita, Japan, will be 10 times a week and Honolulu will be daily. Guam-Saipan flights will be three times a week; flights to Palau will be twice monthly; Yap flights will be once a month; the island hopper that goes through Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Kwajalein and Majuro will be once a month; and the flight to Chuuk and Pohnpei will be once a month.

According to the press release, the August schedule is triple the size of the June schedule and adds nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights compared to July.

However, in comparison to last year’s schedule, the airline’s August 2020 flight schedule is 40% of what was flown in August 2019.

“While travel demand remains a fraction of what it was at the end of 2019, customers are slowly returning to flying with a preference for leisure destinations, trips to reunite with friends and family, and getaways to places that encourage social distancing,” United said in the release.

“According to (the Transportation Security Administration), more than 600,000 passengers passed through airport security checkpoints on Monday, June 29, the first time since March 19 that those numbers exceeded 25% of pre-COVID levels.”

“We’re taking the same data-driven, realistic approach to growing our schedule as we did in drawing it down at the start of the pandemic,” said Ankit Gupta, United vice president of domestic network planning. “Demand is coming back slowly and we’re building in enough capacity to stay ahead of the number of people traveling. And we’re adding in flights to places we know customers want to travel to, like outdoor recreation destinations where social distancing is easier, but doing so in a way that’s flexible and allows us to adjust should that demand change.”

Across the Pacific in August, United is scheduled to restart three-times-weekly service connecting the mainland United States and Tahiti.

In July, United made several changes to its Asia Pacific schedule. Highlights of United’s service include:

Starting new service, five times weekly, between Chicago and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. United will continue operating daily service to Tokyo Narita from New York/Newark and San Francisco.

The airline will be resuming service between Hong Kong and San Francisco five days a week, with service continuing to Singapore.

The airline will resume service to Seoul, South Korea, three days a week and to Shanghai from San Francisco two days a week.