United Airlines is now using the Clorox Total 360 System to disinfect terminals at 35 of the airline’s busiest airports, including the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Guam.

The electrostatic spraying system is similar to the electrostatic spraying technology used onboard United's aircraft and will be used to spray all United areas and surfaces at the airport terminal, employee spaces, the United hangar, and the Guam City Ticket Office, the airline stated in a press release Monday.

The disinfecting solution is EPA-approved to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the airline added.

Through its United CleanPlus program, United has been working closely with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic since early May to consult on all its cleaning and disinfection protocols. The airline currently uses Clorox Disinfection Wipes on all mainline aircraft and in United Club locations.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, we laid out our United CleanPlus commitment of putting health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience,” said Mike Hanna, senior vice president of airport operations at United. “In teaming up with Clorox, we’ve worked with their experts to enhance our cleaning procedures and roll out state-of-the-art products throughout the United journey to give our greater customers confidence when they travel. This is just one of many steps we are taking as part of our layered approach to safety.”

United implemented its Guam program on Dec. 1 and expects all 35 airports will be using the systems daily by early December and plans to expand to additional airports in early 2021.

Sam Shinohara, managing director of airport operations for Asia/Pacific at United, added, “Implementing this program in Guam is another measure United is taking to support the island’s fight against COVID-19. We are proud to be one of 35 airports in our system to be offering this added layer of protection for our customers, employees, and visitor industry partners. Keeping everyone safe and feeling confident throughout their United journey and Guam travel experience is our top priority.”

The carrier is also providing antimicrobial gloves to ramp and baggage service employees to offer an additional protection layer against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Every ramp and baggage service employee will receive a pair of washable, reusable gloves that are effective for up to six months.