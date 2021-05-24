The recently redesigned United Airlines mobile app was voted the Best Travel App in the 25th annual Webby Awards. United’s app was one of five nominees in the Travel App and Software category, and was named the “People’s Voice” winner, the airline stated in a press release.

United debuted its redesigned app in October 2020, featuring enhanced accessibility for visually impaired customers, more intuitive navigation and faster processing.

In January, United introduced the "Travel-Ready Center" to its mobile app, which allows customers to upload and validate test results, review local entry requirements, find and schedule appointments with testing providers, and store vaccination records.

“We’re honored that our customers voted for United to win this award, and we plan to continue introducing new features and enhancements to ensure we are offering the most innovative and inclusive airline app in the industry,” stated Linda Jojo, executive vice president for technology and chief digital officer, United. “Over the last year, it has been a top priority for us to make travel easier and more accessible for all, and United’s mobile app gives customers everything they need for their travels right in the palm of their hand.”

The app can be used with Apple and Android phones. Up to 2.5 million users interact with the app daily, the airline stated in the release.

Some of the enhanced features to assist visually impaired customers include increased color contrast, more space between graphics and reordering how information is displayed and announced to better integrate with the screen reader technologies built into most handheld devices including VoiceOver and TalkBack that read aloud on-screen messages and notifications. By restructuring the way the information is organized, screen readers are better able to convert text to audio in the proper, logical sequence, allowing customers to better understand and navigate the app, according to the release.

Among the app's features, United also made it easier for MileagePlus members to easily check balances, track Premier progress, explore MileagePlus benefits and access past activity, according to the release. The airline also updated its design and navigation to make the app more intuitive and help customers find everything they may need for their travels.