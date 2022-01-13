The Guam Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday that its board of directors elected its slate of officers for the 2022 administrative year, according to a release from the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

Edward Untalan, executive vice president and Guam-CNMI region manager of First Hawaiian Bank was unanimously elected chairman of the board; Christopher Duenas, chief financial officer of Triple J Enterprises was elected vice chairman; and, Mark Tokito, senior vice president of Bank of Hawaii was elected secretary-treasurer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The Guam Chamber board has elected a staunch and dedicated set of professional individuals to focus on revitalizing our membership and the business community," said Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. "Together with our dynamic Chamber board, we are excited to get working on the opportunities and challenges facing our island and strengthening our networks and relationships to move us ahead as an island community."

Immediate past Chairwoman Christine Baleto, chief financial officer of Docomo Pacific and master franchisee, Pacific Froots LLC; and special executive committee member Tae S. Oh, president: Vantage Advertising, PSI Holdings LLC, Alupang Apartments Corp., IVY Education Services; and, Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro will join Untalan, Duenas and Tokito to comprise the executive committee effective Jan. 12.