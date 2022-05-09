Edward G. Untalan, executive vice president and Guam-Northern Marianas region manager of First Hawaiian Bank, received the 2021 Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year award Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

Untalan graduated from Manhattan College in Riverdale, New York, after securing a 1984 bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in economics and a 1986 master’s in business administration with a concentration in finance/investments and a minor in marketing.

After graduation, Untalan began his journey in financial services in 1987 with the Bank of Guam, where he rotated through various executive positions.

After rising to vice president and manager of the Bank of Guam San Francisco branch, Untalan joined the Guam Economic Development Authority where he was the public finance officer and, ultimately, administrator in January 1997.

In 2004, he was appointed assistant vice president and business banking officer with First Hawaiian Bank. In 2016, he was promoted to senior vice president and Guam-CNMI region manager.

The other nominees for the award were Ernesto V. “Jun” Espaldon Jr., president of Quick Services Foods Inc. and Fun Foods International Inc., which conduct business as Wendy’s and Cold Stone Creamery, respectively; Herbert J. Johnston Jr., education director of the GCA Trades Academy; Thomas W. Krise, president of the University of Guam, chairman of the Research Corp. of UOG, English professor at UOG and executive secretary of the UOG Endowment Foundation; Dr. Hoa V. Nguyen, principal partner and president of the American Medical Center LLC; and Hanseok “Nick” Song, president of Haevichi Hospitality Guam Inc., which does business as the Westin Resort Guam, and general manager of the Westin.