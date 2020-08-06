UOG: $86M spending had $349M multiplier effect on Guam economy

The University of Guam's $86 million direct spending in fiscal 2019 had a multiplier effect of $349 million in Guam's overall economy, the university stated in a press release Wednesday.

UOG professor of economics Maria Claret Ruane calculated UOG's impact on Guam's economy. According to her calculations, the university has:

Contributed $1 of every $17 in Guam's economy

"UOG boosted Guam’s economy, measured by nominal Gross Domestic Product, by $349 million," according to the release. This translates to:

• 5.91% of the $5.92 billion measure of Guam’s economy in 2018 (the latest data available);

• 4.06 times UOG’s total expenditure of $86 million; and

• 12.72 times the $27.4 million budget appropriated to UOG by the Guam Legislature.

Created 1 in every 15 jobs on Guam

UOG created a total of 4,191 jobs. These comprised:

• 849 employees directly employed by UOG, including those in the staffing pattern and federal work-study and related units.

• 206 indirect employees - those that UOG suppliers/vendors were able to employ because of their business with UOG.

• 3,136 other employees:

– 570 jobs created when direct jobholders spent their incomes.

– 103 jobs created when indirect jobholders spent their incomes.

– 240 jobs created when UOG on-island suppliers/vendors spent their incomes.

– 2,223 when UOG graduates spent their higher incomes, which resulted from their UOG degree.

The 4,191 jobs created by UOG make up 6.5% of the approximately 65,000 jobs on Guam.

Generated $1 of every $8 of GovGuam's tax revenue

UOG generated $78.55 million of GovGuam taxes in the form of $52.4 million in income taxes, $10.1 million in Medicare taxes and $16 million in gross receipts taxes.

In fiscal 2019, this $78.55 million:

- was $51.15 million more than the $27.4 million budget appropriated by the Guam Legislature.

- accounts for 12.63% of all GovGuam tax revenues received in fiscal 2019.

- represented a 187% return on Guam taxpayers’ money.

“Given the isolation of this region, the University of Guam is an even more integral part of its community than most universities — it touches every industry of our islands and every aspect of life here,” stated UOG President Thomas W. Krise. “With this report, Dr. Ruane has pulled the data to quantify just how integral this university is — not only in the education of our professional workforce, but in its equally impactful roles as an employer and as a consumer of local products and services.”