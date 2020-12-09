The University of Guam on Tuesday announced the newly elected officers of the UOG Board of Regents as well as three newly confirmed regents. The board is responsible for setting university policies and is also responsible for submitting an annual budget to the Guam Legislature. Regents are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Legislature and serve six-year terms.

The newly elected officers are:

Jerold W. Filush, chairperson

Liza J. Provido, vice chairperson

Sandra H. McKeever, treasurer

The newly confirmed regents are:

• Roland S. Certeza

Certeza was confirmed on Oct. 19, 2020, and will serve until Oct. 18, 2026. He has been an executive with GTA for 14 years, serving as president and CEO since 2017 with a strategic focus on sales, marketing, distribution, commercial business development and global investments in the undersea cable industry. He is a 2010 alumnus of UOG’s MBA program and also holds a bachelor’s in business administration from San Diego State University.

• Agapito “Pete” Ada Diaz

Diaz was confirmed on Feb. 4, 2020, and will serve until Feb. 3, 2026. He is a licensed professional civil engineer working as a project manager with AECOM since 2009, responsible for the planning, procurement, execution and completion of infrastructure projects throughout the Pacific. He also serves on the UOG School of Engineering Advisory Council as vice chairman. Diaz is an active member, leader, and mentor in several professional organizations including the Society of American Military Engineers and the American Water Works Association. He also previously taught mathematics at UOG in an adjunct capacity. He holds a 2003 bachelor’s in mathematics from the University of Guam and a 2006 master’s in civil and environmental engineering from California Polytechnic State University.

• Mike W. Naholowaa

Naholowaa was confirmed on Oct. 19, 2020, and will serve until Oct. 18, 2026. He has had a 45-year career with the Bank of Guam, currently serving as vice president/credit officer and formerly serving as vice president in various other capacities, advancing in managerial oversight from the Agana branch to the Northern Mariana Islands to the Micronesian region. He is a two-time alumnus of UOG, earning his associate degree in computer science in 1975 and his bachelor’s in business administration in 1978. As a UOG student, he served on the Student Government Association, and as an alumnus, he served for 12 years on the School of Business and Public Administration Advisory Council, including as vice chairman and chairman.

They replace the following outgoing regents, whom UOG President Thomas W. Krise said have shown an “incredible commitment” to the university and its employees and students.

Elvin Y. Chiang, who served from August 2014 to October 2020 and as chairman prior to ending his tenure.

Christopher K. Felix, who served from November 2013 to February 2020 and as chairperson prior to ending his tenure.

Mari Flor Herrero, who served from June 2013 to September 2020 and as vice chairperson prior to ending her tenure.

“We are so thankful for their years of leadership and selfless service toward the advancement of higher education learning, research, and service here in Micronesia,” Krise said.