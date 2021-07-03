UOG business programs earn spots on U.S. News & World Report and Eduniversal rankings

The University of Guam Master of Public Administration and Professional Master of Business Administration programs are among the best nationally and internationally, according to recently released higher education rankings from U.S. News & World Report and Eduniversal.

National recognition among public affairs programs

U.S. News & World Report ranked the University of Guam MPA program as one of the “Best Public Affairs Programs” nationally as part of its 2022 Best Graduate Schools ranking, according to a release from the university.

“This achievement is an important milestone for our MPA program and the university,” said John Rivera, MPA program director. “Ranking as one of the best public affairs programs is proof that excellence can be found right here in Guam. Our faculty are world-class, our students are competing every day with the best, and the world is taking notice.”

The rankings are determined by assessment surveys from deans, directors and department chairs of peer public affairs and administration programs.

UOG’s public administration program tied at 256 out of 285 programs.

“We aspire to climb the ranks, though placement on the list itself is a milestone worthy of recognition,” said Annette Santos, dean of the School of Business and Public Administration. “The credit goes to the excellent faculty in the Master of Public Administration degree program and the leadership of Dr. Rivera.”

The 285 programs ranked were provided by the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration, or NASPAA — the recognized global accreditor of master's degree programs in public administration, public policy, public affairs and related fields, the release stated.

This is the first time that a UOG program has been included on a U.S. News & World Report ranking, although the university as a whole ranked in the 2021 Best Colleges Rankings as a “Top Performer on Social Mobility” and one of the “Best Regional Universities” in the West.

International recognition in reputation and student satisfaction

The MPA program also earned a global ranking, in addition to the PMBA program. Both programs are listed on the 2021 Eduniversal Best Masters Top 200.

Eduniversal conducts an annual survey of recruiters, current students, recent graduates and representatives of degree programs at 1,000 business schools throughout 154 countries. The programs are then ranked based on program reputation, salary upon graduation and student satisfaction, according to the release.

Specific to the Far East Asia region, the MPA program ranked 24th under Public Administration/Management, and the PBMA program ranked 31st under Executive MBA.

“In its 17th year, the fast-paced PMBA program continues to maintain high-caliber academic excellence and relevance to stakeholders. Ranking 31st in Eduniversal's survey shows that the UOG PMBA can compete with more well-known institutions,” said Leila C. Kabigting, chair of the PMBA program.

Santos commended both Kabigting and Rivera for their leadership of the programs.