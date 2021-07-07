UOG business student fast-tracks entrepreneurship

A University of Guam student studying business isn't waiting around for graduation to jump-start her career as an entrepreneur.

Using phone technology, social media and a sewing machine, Sierra Avellana has launched a couple of pop-up shops for Mariposa Made, her brand of upcycled products such as tote bags, hats, unisex shorts and women's shirts.

"Deep down, I've always wanted to sew, and when the quarantine happened, impulsively I was able to start," said Avellana. The products, which she embroiders herself, carry sayings such as "Be Nice, Be Good."

"Those are words my dad would say, and I wanted it to be something meaningful," she said.

"My designs are random and impulsive, it's hard to explain, I see something and then I get inspired," explained Avellana.

Today's entrepreneurs are able to take advantage of modern technology, using phones to handle critical aspects of the business. "It's all based off my Instagram account, I post the products there and people are able to contact me there as well," said Avellana, "I'm also able to announce the pop-ups, which has been a lot of fun."

"The response has been pretty good, better than I expected. I am surprised and grateful by all the positive support that people have when they see the products," she said.

People interested in Mariposa Made products by Sierra Avellana can follow her @mariposamade on Instagram. The descriptions on the account include "Guahan based" and "One woman production."