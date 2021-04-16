UOG offers drone training program

The University of Guam is offering its first drone certification training program for UOG students as the demand for drone operators grows, the university stated in a press release.

This program has been made possible through a NASA Guam Space Grant and the NASA Guam Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.

The NASA Guam EPSCoR program links scholars and researchers on Guam with NASA scientists in the pursuit of two goals: developing Guam’s research capacity and helping NASA achieve its own research aims.

The UOG Drone Corps aims to build a team of Federal Aviation Administration–certified drone pilots who will practice flying unmanned aerial vehicles through Guam skies and capturing drone footage and data for local agencies. In addition to teaching students the regulations for proper flying operations, the program seeks to bring unique research opportunities to the island by encouraging researchers to utilize drones within their fields.

Leslie Camacho Aquino, executive director of NASA Guam EPSCoR, said this program will help propel the island’s technical expertise forward.

“We are excited about this workforce development opportunity for students since having our own corps of FAA-certified UAV pilots will make it easier and safer for researchers to incorporate drone technology in their work,” she said. “NASA EPSCoR is about building research and technical capacity throughout the island, and developing this cadre of pilots will help us support a wide variety of projects at the university and other agencies and organizations on Guam.”

Drones, now with advanced technological functionality that includes accurate data collection from aerial views and increased durability when faced with harsh environmental conditions, can allow local researchers to achieve previously unthinkable feats. Potential projects that would benefit from remote sensing, for instance, span a variety of research applications, including the mapping of coral reefs and the identification of erosion-prone areas, according to the UOG press release.

The UOG Drone Corps will cover fees for successful applicants to take the certification test, allowing the students to become licensed drone pilots. Members will also be eligible to receive a $1,000 stipend upon successful completion of their FAA licensure and achieving 80 hours of flight time per semester.

“NASA Space Grant and NASA Guam EPSCoR are pleased to offer this fun and amazing opportunity for UOG students to become licensed FAA UAV pilots,” said Romina King, associate director of NASA Guam Space Grant and NASA Guam EPSCoR. “This is a great chance for students to earn FAA certification, practice in a safe environment, and collect data for various UOG research units and government of Guam agencies."

The UOG Drone Corps will be accepting applications throughout the year. Both novice and experienced students are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years or older, and UOG students.