UOG to host virtual job fair

Guam's job seekers will have three opportunities to speak with employers and interview for jobs on the spot at the University of Guam 2020 Job Fair, UOG announced Tuesday.

For the first time, the annual job fair will be held virtually, from 10 a.m. to noon on June 10, 17 and 24.

The fair is open to graduating seniors, UOG alumni and the general public. Interested participants and employers can register free of charge at url.uog.edu/2020jobfair. Upon registration, participants will receive a unique link to join the virtual job fair.

The growing list of participating employers includes:

• Aflac

• FBI

• Guam Army National Guard

• Joint Region Marianas

• McDonald’s

• Pacific Islands Club Saipan

• Premier International Inc.

• University of Guam

• WestCare Pacific Islands Inc.

• Xerox Corp.

Six to eight employers will be available each day of the job fair. The main meeting room will inform participants of the various employment opportunities and when breakout sessions for each employer will begin. Participants may request entrance into any employer's breakout room, where employers will show a short presentation on their company or organization and available job opportunities. Representatives will then arrange for interviews with interested individuals in private breakout rooms.

Employers may sign up to participate in any or all of the three dates.

Participants should have digital versions of their resumes and cover letters ready to send electronically. They should dress professionally and ensure their environment is safe and suitable for video and audio discussions, according to UOG. Participants will need a stable internet connection and a device with a webcam, microphone and speakers to fully participate in the job fair.

Some sessions may be recorded for later reference, UOG stated.