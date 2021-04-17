Two design projects, an “anthem” video, and three websites developed by the University of Guam have won seven awards from two separate national competitions — the Collegiate Advertising Awards and the Internet Advertising Competition, according to a statement issued by UOG.

“Being recognized as among the best in the nation in multiple categories and across two award competitions really showcases the ambition and creativity of our marketing and web teams,” said UOG President Thomas W. Krise. “We are incredibly proud of their work and commitment to quality.”

The projects were designed and developed by the UOG Marketing and Communications Office and the UOG Web Team.

• “Rise Above”: Internet Advertising Competition Award for Best Education Online Video and Best University Online Video.

An “anthem” video launched in 2020 to inspire and empower residents to pursue a degree and a rewarding future at the University of Guam.

View at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEiS-hoWMW8

• Charter Day 2020 Logo: Collegiate Advertising Awards Gold Award for Logos/Trademarks/Mascots.

Developed to celebrate the 68th anniversary of UOG’s charter.

View at: https://www.uog.edu/charter-day/2020

• Para Hulo’ Strategic Plan Booklet: Collegiate Advertising Awards Gold Award, Special Publications.

The booklet commemorated the launch of UOG’s five-year strategic plan.

• Para Hulo’: Internet Advertising Competition Award for Best Regional Website.

The website, launched in February 2020, provides an identity, a home and a roadmap to UOG’s five-year Para Hulo’ Strategic Plan.

URL: https://www.uog.edu/parahulo/

• UOG Cares: Internet Advertising Competition Award for Best Public Relations Website.

The website, launched in June 2020, informed UOG students of the various forms of financial, academic, and health and wellness support available to help them stay the course toward their degree during the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

URL: https://www.uog.edu/uog-cares

• Triton Esports: Collegiate Advertising Awards Gold for Sports-Specific Website

The website was launched in June 2020 as a digital presence and home base for UOG’s first-ever competitive esports program, Triton Esports.

URL: https://esports.uog.edu/

The Collegiate Advertising Awards is a national program that recognizes higher education organizations for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising, and promotions. The “Gold” award is presented to projects that rank in the top 5% of similar-sized schools in the nation for creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness and overall appeal, according to the release.

The Internet Advertising Competition Awards program of the Web Marketing Association is a group of volunteer marketing, advertising, public relations, and design professionals looking to set a high standard for online advertising. the release stated.