Twenty-seven-story Tsubaki Tower has set April 25, 2020, as the grand opening date for Tumon Bay's latest hotel high-rise.

Located next to the Hotel Nikko Guam near Gun Beach, the hotel is setting its sights on higher spenders, or the "high middle class" or the "wannabe" high middle class, as its priority target market, as described by hotel General Manager Ken Yanagisawa. He was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Guam monthly meeting in the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort in Tumon.

The 340-room Tsubaki Tower also aims to cater to guests who want a place that makes them "feel special," and offers an ambiance that makes them feel they were able to escape from the daily grind.

Tsubaki Tower also aims to become a tourism ambassador to Guam, Yanagisawa added.

More than 1,000 residents have applied in person and online for management and line staff positions posted by the hotel late last year.

The resort aims to hire about 340 as part of its plan to open in April 2020.

Tsubaki Tower, owned by PHR Ken Micronesia Inc. and Premier Hotel Group, hosted its first of two preopening job fairs at the Hotel Nikko Guam on Nov. 16, as it prepares for its grand opening on April 25, 2020.

The Premier Hotel Group has been managing hotels for more than 15 years.

PHG owns and operates a total of 32 hotels – 23 properties throughout major cities in Japan, such as Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa, and nine hotels in Guam, Saipan and the U.S. mainland in collaboration with several international hotel chains.

For more information, visit Premier Hotel Group’s website at premierhotel-group.com/eng/.