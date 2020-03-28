US EPA stops shipments of Virus Shut Out product

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it has prevented several shipments of an illegal health product from entering Guam and other U.S. Pacific ports under federal pesticide laws.

The item, Virus Shut Out, is not registered with the EPA. "Therefore, its safety and efficacy against viruses have not been evaluated. In addition, its labeling – including directions for use – is not provided in the English language as required by law, and online advertising materials contain misleading claims about its safety and effectiveness," U.S. EPA stated.

EPA has been working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to deny entry to the illegal product, which is being imported from Japan and Hong Kong through U.S. ports in Honolulu and Guam, U.S. EPA stated. In addition, EPA has reached out to Amazon to remove the product from its online marketplace.

"It is critical that people only use EPA-registered disinfectants and follow label directions for proper use," said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. "EPA will not tolerate companies selling illegal disinfectants and making false or misleading public health claims during this pandemic crisis."