US maritime agency awards Port Authority $17.9M

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced on Sunday a $17.9 million infrastructure grant for the Port Authority of Guam.

The grant comes from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, according to a Port press release. The project, estimated at over $22 million, will upgrade wharves F1 through F6 to support ship-to-shore gantry crane operations.

It will specifically address sheet piles and concrete cap spalling at the face of the port’s F2, F3, F4 and F6 wharves as well as the deteriorating structure of F1 Fuel Pier. This initiative will ensure the sustainability of Guam’s vital port infrastructure, securing the island’s capacity to continue to receive over 90% of all imported goods, according to the Port.

Port Authority General Manager Rory Respicio said the partnership with MARAD has been a critical component of the Port's modernization program.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The aggressive long overdue project funded under this program supports the necessary upgrades that will further enhanced the Port’s core capabilities and resiliency," he said.

According to the press release, the proposed project was initially submitted to FEMA’s Fiscal 2020 Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The Port resubmitted its grant application to the Fiscal 2021 RAISE Grant Program in July 2021, making pertinent revisions to localize and comply with MARAD’s stringent grant requirements and conditions.

“We are pleased and grateful that MARAD continues to recognize the PAG’s efforts to improve the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port of Guam to address the expectations of organic growth and its strategic importance to the ongoing military buildup. As the ‘Tip of the Spear’ in the Western Pacific, the viability of the Port is paramount to sustaining the Department of Defense’s operational effectiveness and mission readiness in the region,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.