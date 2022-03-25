USDOL investigation recovers $14K in back wages, damages for workers on airport project

Federal investigators found that the general contractor on an $18 million building project at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport denied two workers overtime wages and failed to pay four heavy equipment operators their proper wages, as required on the federally supported project, the U.S. Department of Labor stated in a press release.

The department's Wage and Hour Division determined that BME and Sons Inc. failed to count hours and pay two cooks, employed under the H-2B visa program, for hours they worked exceeding 40 hours in a workweek, which is a Fair Labor Standards Act violation. Investigators also found the employer paid four employees at a lower rate than required for work as heavy equipment operators.

By doing so, the employer also violated the prevailing wage requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act and other related acts. In workweeks when employees worked more than 40 hours, the underpayment of hourly rates led to lower than required overtime rates and resulted in additional violations of the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act.

The Wage and Hour Division’s investigation led to the recovery of $14,396 in back wages and liquidated damages for six workers and an assessment of $2,202 in civil money penalties for the repeat and willful nature of the employer’s violations. In 2020, the company paid $13,953 in civil money penalties following a federal investigation in 2020 that found overtime wage violations.

BME and Sons Inc. served as general contractor for the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Facility project.

“Employers are legally obligated to pay workers all of their rightful wages – for the jobs they do and for all the hours work – as federal law requires,” said Wage and Hour Division district director Terence Trotter in Honolulu. “We encourage employers who are unsure of their obligations or question whether their pay practices comply with the law to use the many educational tools we offer to avoid costly violations.”

Headquartered in Mangilao, BME and Sons has worked on several projects on Guam including the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Guam Congress building on Chalan Santo Papa in Hagåtña.

In fiscal year 2021, the Wage and Hour Division completed more than 3,000 construction industry investigations and recovered $36 million in back wages for more than 21,000 workers, the department stated in the release.