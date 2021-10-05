USO moving to Dusit-The Plaza

USO Guam announced Monday that Dusit Guam and The Plaza Shopping Center property will be the new host of the USO Tumon Bay center.

The anticipated grand opening for the new USO Tumon Bay at Dusit-Plaza is January 2022, according to USO Guam.

Center services are temporarily suspended until that time but outreach services continue for military units, service members and families.

“We are grateful to have the Dusit-Plaza as a generous partner and host of USO Tumon Bay,” said Scott Maskery, USO Pacific regional vice president, in a press release. “There are approximately 160,000-plus hotel stays in Tumon each year, and on any given day, more than 2,000 military reside in Tumon hotels. A center located on the second floor of The Plaza North allows the USO to welcome our military service members in the heart of Tumon’s vibrant activities.”

USO Tumon Bay serves more than 60,000 service members of all six service branches permanently assigned to Guam, deployed to the island, on visiting Pacific Fleet ships, or transiting through to other Indo-Pacific theater destinations. The new center will be outfitted to offer an array of free services including high-speed fiber internet, a sports lounge/gaming room with big-screen televisions, a café, reading areas, massage chairs, and a conference room that can be used for private meetings.

Dean Huntsman, regional vice president of operations for Dusit Guam said in the joint press release: “We have developed close ties with our military community and appreciate their unique needs while away from home. Partnering with USO allows us to welcome military service members to our world-class property in Tumon Bay in a collaborative manner for targeted comfort and satisfaction.”

Another part of the historic move are donated contributions from longtime USO Guam supporters GTA TeleGuam and Dewitt Moving & Storage.

GTA will outfit the new location with WiFi, digital TV, and long-distance calling. Dewitt will contribute all packing, transport, and storage services to relocate USO Guam from the Royal Orchid Guam.

Maskery also expressed gratitude to the Royal Orchid Hotel and its owners, the Su family, for hosting USO Tumon Bay over the past 16 years.

“Hundreds of thousands of service members passed through our doors at the Royal Orchid,” said Maskery, “We are forever thankful to the Royal Orchid and Su family for their steadfast support throughout those years. They will always be part of USO Guam’s familia and history.”