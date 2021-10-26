A next-generation 911 system, which is expected to take Guam's emergency dispatch system to new levels of efficiency, will soon be installed and ready to use by late next year.

Tyto Athene LLC, Guam’s vendor for the contract, recently met with the Guam Fire Department, various government entities, and emergency dispatchers from GFD and the Guam Police Department.

Company representatives capped their two-week visit with a demonstration of the new system during a meeting last week with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, GFD, and dispatchers, according to a press release from the governor's office.

“As the Guam Fire Department’s 911 Communications Center and its emergency medical dispatchers move towards this updated technology of next-generation 911, we are grateful to Tyto Athene LLC for recognizing the distinct needs and wants of the end-users,” said Fire Chief Daniel C. Stone.

“We are assured that this will be one of many trips they will make to our island, to ensure the system operates at a level that GFD is prepared to sustain and a level that the people of Guam deserve.”

The contract cost includes $2.9 million for the first year of development, which includes the buildout and maintenance of the system, according to The Guam Daily Post files. It will then cost $1.2 million per year thereafter.

The new 911 system will include caller ID, location, Text-to-911, and GPS mapping capabilities, GFD stated in July, which is when the contract was awarded. Tyto Government Solutions’ first year’s partnership with GFD will include the installation and transition from the current system to the new 911 system. The contract lasts three years and includes training and maintenance.

Tyto Athene representatives Todd Wilson and Kahele Nakaahiki were joined by subcontractor Mike Sturgeon of Caliber Public Safety. During their visit, they also held working sessions to ensure that the uniqueness of Guam’s emergency response structures is captured in the system’s programs and functions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We are excited to work with Tyto Athene LLC and our telecommunications providers to enhance our systems and provide capabilities we’ve never had before, including text to 911 and landline and mobile GPS tracking,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Again, we remain committed to ensuring the proper systems are in place to decrease overall emergency response times and aid our first responders with fully executing their life-saving mission.”

Tenorio said the administration continues to promote efficiency and effectiveness in government operations.

“With this new system, we also look forward to the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) program that will assist dispatchers with recommendations for the jurisdiction of emergency response units. Additionally, the CAD program provides digital record-keeping for all alarms, enabling GFD to track all responses with date and times accurately and to pull reports within minutes as needed," he stated.

Guam's Motorola Centralink 2000 E-911 system has been obsolete since 2012.

During a legislative hearing in June 2018, the acting fire chief at that time acknowledged that between 2014 and 2017, nearly $4 million had been transferred out of the E-911 fund in violation of federal law.

That information prompted the commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission to admonish Gov. Eddie Calvo to stop diverting 911 funds.

In January 2019, the Public Utilities Commission determined that the $3.8 million was improperly transferred from the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Fund.