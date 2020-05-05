Virtual Guam mall opens

The Mall of Guam announced Monday it is officially open for business at mallofguam.com.

Populated exclusively by Guam retailers, this online central shopping center was created to provide Guamanians the ease and convenience of shopping all of Guam without the need to be physically at the stores, according to a press release from the retailer.

Guam shoppers will experience next-day delivery right to their doorstep for a flat fee of $10 per transaction from the entire mall.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely restricted commercial activity on Guam, limiting the number of business establishments that remain open only to those that are deemed “essential,” it states.

"When we buy local, we sustain our island economy: We provide employment to our people. We pay local taxes. We promote our own products. And because the products are already on Guam, we receive our orders much faster – within one day or less," the mall stated.

The retailers listed on the site are: