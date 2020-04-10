IT&E announced Wednesday it donated a mobile hot spot device with 4G LTE data service to PPE for Guam.

PPE for Guam is an all-volunteer initiative to create personal protective equipment from home, and donate the equipment to medical professionals, first responders, and those at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Our community will have to work hand-in-hand to overcome the unprecedented challenges we now face. PPE for Guam has stepped up to take action. We commend them and are proud to support their efforts,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

Allison Rutter, co-founder of PPE for Guam, said: “With their generous donation, we'll be able to connect with medical professionals and volunteers to immediately learn of shortages and coordinate our response.”