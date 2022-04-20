Finance veteran Frank Casey, who is known for his high-profile fraud discovery of Wall Street veteran Bernard Madoff in 1999, will be the featured speaker of the Dean’s Speaker Series of the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration. He will speak live from Boston to both virtual and in-person audiences in Guam at noon local time Wednesday, the university announced in a press release.

“This is a really unique opportunity to hear from someone of Mr. Casey’s experience level — in not only fraud investigation, but as an innovator in investment solutions, financial risk management and cybersecurity,” said Annette Santos, dean of the UOG School of Business and Public Administration.

Casey is the co-founder and managing partner of Casey-Moats Consulting, a business development company for cybertechnology startups in Boston. He also serves as a fraud adviser to a U.S. government agency and an adviser to fraud victims.

While working for Rampart Investments in the late 1990s, Casey joined two other portfolio managers in discovering Madoff’s Ponzi scheme that scammed an estimated $18 billion from investors. His team became the whistleblowers of the scandal to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which has since been covered and documented on Frontline, The History Channel, PBS radio, and CNBC, as well as in the documentary film “Chasing Madoff” and the New York Times bestselling book that Casey co-authored, “No One Would Listen: A True Financial Thriller.”

The community can attend this streamed talk, followed by a Q&A session, either virtually or in person at noon Wednesday at the Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation in the School of Business and Public Administration building on the UOG campus. The in-person event will have limited capacity.

Register to tune in virtually at www.wearesbpa.com/dss.