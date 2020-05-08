The numbers are looking good for Guam to begin reopening on May 11, according to members of the governor's recovery panel.

Guidance for the gradual phases of reopening the island's businesses and government agencies is expected to be released before Monday.

Ricky Hernandez, deputy director of the Guam Economic Development Authority and lead coordinator of the governor's recovery advisory panel, was the guest speaker of the online conference focused on the reopening of the government. The conference was sponsored by the Guam Chamber of Commerce and Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce.

On May 6, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that restrictions would begin to be lifted on May 11, so long as the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 on Guam remains low. Currently, Guam is in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, which means maximum restrictions. On May 11 – barring complications such as an increase in new positive cases – the governor is expected to declare PCOR 2, which has moderate restrictions.

The road-to-recovery plan, according to Hernandez, is a guideline to move the island through this "unprecedented" pandemic and back to some semblance of normalcy.

"It appears we are on track to meet the criteria that will help inform the governor's decision to move into the next phase of reopening the economy," he said. "As new information emerges, what can be open and what will be open through ... any of these PCOR levels will change."

Hernandez said the Department of Public Health and Social Services is working on the guidelines for reopening of businesses under PCOR 2. Part of the guidelines, he said, will include requirements for face masks, cleaning of facilities and occupancy limits.

'The numbers have been looking good'

David John, GEDA board chairman, reiterated that the opening of island businesses is being undertaken gradually and monitored to ensure Guam can continue forward movement.

John said he understands that some business owners and managers may be disappointed if their businesses aren't included in the list of businesses that will be allowed to reopen under PCOR 2.

"The idea was to start with some businesses ... and if things continue to go as we anticipate it going, then to open up more businesses maybe a week later or a little bit after that," he said.

"If we do too much too quickly and it goes wrong ... the only tool at the governor's disposal would be to pull back and lock back down," John said. "So the decision was made to open some businesses up and make sure it continues to go correctly. Open up the next group of businesses and if that goes correctly ... to (do) things in a granular format so we don't have to pull back."

He added, however, that "the numbers have been looking good."

"We should be setting up for that second (group) of companies to be coming on somewhere between seven and 14 days after that first track," John said.

John reiterated that if positive cases of COVID-19 remain at zero or low numbers, then Guam can continue to reopen but, if that changes, then the reopening will be delayed to ensure the community's safety.

He said the worst thing that can happen is the island opens up, and residents being in close quarters cause the positive numbers to grow "and we have to lock down again."

Authorized to open

The following businesses and nongovernmental organizations are authorized to open upon declaration of PCOR 2:

• All essential businesses operating in PCOR 1

• Retail stores

• Real estate and automotive sales

• Beauty, hair and nail salons, and barbershops

• Florists

• Shopping centers/malls

• Elective medical and dental procedures/treatments/therapies

• Other professional services not already considered an essential business operating in PCOR 1

Still under review

Businesses and nongovernmental organizations to be under review during PCOR 2 and beyond include:

• Sit-down restaurants

• Gyms

• Spas

• Bars and clubs

• Outdoor sports activities (golf courses, tennis courts, swimming pools, baseball fields, etc.)

• Group tours/events

• Bingo halls

• Other activities not already authorized and not listed.

At this point, schools and colleges aren't on the list for reopening just yet, Hernandez said.

In response to a question regarding day care centers as more people begin to return to work, he said day care centers will "hopefully" be able to reopen eventually under PCOR 2.

Government agencies

The government of Guam agencies that will likely be open at PCOR2 include:

• All government services operating in PCOR 1

• Department of Revenue and Taxation: Taxpayer services division; real property tax division; driver's license and motor vehicle branches; business license; insurance and banking division

• Department of Public Works: Building/occupancy permit processing and inspections

• Department of Land Management: Recording and real estate-related service, and other services related to the permitting process

• Department of Administration: Operations

• Guam Department of Labor: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program; all regulatory-related services

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: Health and sanitary licenses and certificates

• Department of Parks and Recreation: Historic Resources Division

• Guam Environmental Protection Agency

• Guam Police Department: Records Division

• Department of Agriculture

• Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority: Housing Assistance Programs

• Office of Veterans Affairs

• Guam Election Commission

• Mayors' Council of Guam