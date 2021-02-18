'We're ready': Max's Restaurant opens today at Micronesia Mall

Food lovers now have another spot to try, with the soft opening of the popular Philippine food chain Max's Restaurant at Micronesia Mall in Dededo today.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We're ready," Eleanor "Doll" Alinas, president of master franchise holder KI Group International, told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

The grand opening will be in April or May.

While the 75-year-old Max's Restaurant is known as the "house that fried chicken built," it offers much more than fried chicken.

Guests during Wednesday's dry run were treated to some of Max's Restaurant's favorite dishes that will be on the Guam menu, including crispy pata (deep fried pig knuckles), kare-kare (stew complemented with a thick savory peanut sauce), Shanghai lumpia, and sinigang (meat or seafood in tamarind soup).

When the restaurant opens to the general public today, customers can order some other dishes that Max's Restaurant is also known for, including sizzling tofu and bulalo (beef soup).

"We are hoping that with the branding, there will be some familiarity from the Filipino community. Hopefully, we can also introduce the same brand to the non-Filipinos who have never tried Max’s and introduce it really as an international cuisine," Alinas said.

Max's is located on concourse 1 of the Micronesia Mall, occupying three spaces on the ground floor.

Dine-in and to-go services are available.

While the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the Guam opening a few months, Alinas has high hopes for the restaurant, the economy, and the people.

"We think that the economy is recovering and it will recover, and the people of Guam are resilient," she said. "This island has seen a lot of major catastrophes in the past and we always bounce back. We know that this is just one of those hiccups in our history but in the end, the people will prevail. There's that fighting spirit."

Taking risks

Alinas said Max's Restaurant is taking the risk of opening during a pandemic but at the same time, they are confident that things will eventually go back to normal.

Besides, she said, Max's Restaurant is in the business of food, a part of people's daily lives, pandemic or not.

"The food that we offer are typical Filipino comfort food," she said. "In that aspect, we are also hoping that Filipinos will look to us to be able to satisfy these cravings."

Guam has a number of good restaurants offering Filipino and international cuisine, she said, and Max's Restaurant is proud to be serving superb food alongside them.

Alinas said despite the challenges, the restaurant is grateful for so many people "who have helped us to get to this point."

"We are also very grateful to the government for supporting us, for recognizing the fact that we are trying to open a business in the midst of a climate where a lot of the businesses are closing down," she said.

Alinas' KI Group International signed a master deal with the Philippine-based Max's Group Inc. in 2018 for both Saipan and Guam.

The initial plan was to open a Max's Restaurant on Saipan first, but that plan changed and they opened on Guam first. The Saipan restaurant could open in two to three years, or earlier, depending on the economic conditions there, she said.

Max's Restaurant is just one of MGI's brands, that include Pancake House, Krispy Kreme and Yellow Cab Pizza Co. in the Philippines.

Job openings

The restaurant has more than 20 employees right now, but it's still looking for additional employees.

"We like to invite those who are actively seeking employment to come visit our Facebook page, maxsrestaurantguam, and look through the postings there," she said.

Max's Restaurant's Guam entry also comes nearly two years after another Philippine fast food giant, Jollibee, opened in the Micronesia Mall parking area in April 2019.

"We're very excited and very honored to serve you all," Alinas said. "See you guys."