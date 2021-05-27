Western Union appoints agent in Hagåtña

MCB Inc., a Guam small business, announced Wednesday it has been appointed as an authorized Western Union agent.

The addition of Western Union at MCB will bring greater choice and convenience to the island community when conducting money movement transactions, according to MCB.

For 35 years, MCB has worked to provide secure and swift services that include MCB Charge Card, MCB financing, and numerous business-to-business services.

"MCB is optimistic about Guam’s future and proud to contribute to our island’s growth," the company stated.

Customers are welcome to conduct transactions at the MCB office located at 209 Hesler Place, in Hagåtña.

The office is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 472-4622 or log on to mcbguam.com for more information.