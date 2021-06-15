Westin celebrates Philippine Independence

To commemorate Philippine independence, Taste restaurant at the Westin Resort Guam will be featuring a Filipino Lunch Buffet every Friday for the month of June.

Executive Chef Karl Lee and Executive Sous Chef Bernard Manansala are leading the Taste culinary team to prepare traditional Filipino appetizers and entrees in a lunch buffet to celebrate Philippine Independence day, which is observed on June 12 in the Philippines.

Aside from traditional Filipino dishes, the buffet includes a seafood teppanyaki station where items like crab and shrimp are sauteed to order. According to Westin Resort Marketing Manager Sheena Tiamzon, that due to pandemic protocols for food and beverage establishments, the buffet is served cafeteria style, which means restaurant staff will plate items that diners select from the buffet line.

The Filipino Lunch Buffet will be served each Friday in June at Taste restaurant, for $37 plus 10% service charge at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.