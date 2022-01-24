The Westin Resort Guam announced the promotion of General Manager Nick Song to president of Haevichi Hospitality Guam Inc. for The Westin Resort Guam, effective Jan. 1. He will continue as general manager and will be responsible for management of overall operations of the hotel, The Westin Resort Guam stated in a press release.

Song has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. His previous assignments include Walt Disney World’s Yacht and Beach Resort in Florida, JW Marriott Seoul, Park Hyatt Seoul and Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel in Korea, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Luxury Collection in Thailand, and Four Points by Sheraton Victoria in Canada.

Song holds a bachelor's degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Since joining the company on Jan. 1, 2020, Song has led his team with resiliency amidst the global impact of the pandemic, the hotel stated in the release. Under his leadership, The Westin Resort Guam completed renovations of all hotel guest rooms and Club Lounge, revitalization of the “heart of the house” areas including the associate cafeteria and various hotel facilities such as the lobby and restaurants, as well as the recent acquisition of Issin Japanese Restaurant to add to the hotel’s food and beverage offerings, according to the release.

Song also is a board member of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association.