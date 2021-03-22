Westin opens revitalized rooms, dons new uniforms, welcomes executive chef and reopens Taste restaurant

The Westin Resort Guam has announced several new happenings within the hotel. Room revitalization was completed in February with new flooring, art pieces, and “heavenly” showers. The Westin Club lounge renovation has commenced and is scheduled to be completed at the end July. The lounge will be the largest club lounge in Guam, according to a press release from the hotel.

Aligned with the room revitalizations is Westin’s new wardrobe collection for staff. The collection celebrates quality and richness of fabrics with a subtle and simple design that ensures comfort and functionality, according to the release.

The hotel also announced that executive chef Karl Lee has joined the Westin Guam culinary team. Lee has more than 20 years of experience in the culinary field, specializing in Japanese, Korean and Italian cuisine. Originally from Korea, he acquired his culinary expertise at high-end hotels including Park Hyatt Seoul and Busan, JW Marriott Dongdaemun (Seoul) and Kensington Hotel, Saipan, according to the release.

The reopening of Taste restaurant is slated for 6 p.m. March 25, reviving the international buffet, seafood station and steak and lobster nights featuring entertainment by Jesse & Ruby and bottomless beer and wine for dinner. Restaurant hours are Thursday 6-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m., and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Westin Resort Guam is committed to cleanliness and safety of all guests by implementing enhanced public spaces and guest room cleaning, social distancing practices, use of masks for all associates and guests, as well as the addition of electrostatic cleaning to cleaning protocols, according to the release.