This Valentine's Day, The Westin Resort Guam will reveal its Westin Club Lounge for an exclusive one-night only of Wine & Canapés.

According to a press release, the Valentine's Day experience will offer a selection of fine wines and a specially curated canapé buffet and will feature the music of one of Guam's favorites, Patrick Palomo Jazz Duo, on Feb. 14.

The food will include a bakery with freshly made bread, and an expansive variety of main dishes, from seafood, Italian cuisine, to American-style spicy chicken wings. A special Valentine's Day desserts will help sweeten the evening.

The romantic evening, open from 6 to 9:30 p.m., will cost $100 per person and will be available for an exclusive 15% Club Marriott discount and 10% Marriott Bonvoy discount.

The Westin Club Lounge was under renovation in late 2021. The lounge has since expanded, making it one of the largest capacity lounges on Guam, the press release states.

The Westin Club Lounge includes a business center, a private conference room that can accommodate 15 people, and a family dining area.

To make Valentine's Day reservations, call 671-647-1020