Wholesalers, retailer assure there's ample supply

After meeting with major wholesale distributors and shipping lines on Thursday, the Guam Chamber of Commerce announced that supply chains remain unaffected by the COVID-19 situation on Guam.

Wholesale distributors have ample supplies of goods and do not foresee a shortage for Guam, according to a statement from the Chamber.

Shipping lines have confirmed that shipments are on schedule. Matson has confirmed its weekly service is proceeding without delay, with a ship expected next week, and APL has confirmed its schedule, with a ship due to port the week after next.

The Chamber said there should be no cause for alarm concerning a shortage of goods and products in the near future.

BankPacific

In the spirit of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Executive Order 2020-05, BankPacific will be temporarily reducing its office hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, announced CEO and Chairman Philip J. Flores. The bank will also be temporarily closed on Saturdays. Further in line with the order, this change will be implemented starting today.

Wendy's

Wendy's of Guam announced its drive-thru service remains open and encouraged customers to use debit or credit cards as much as possible to limit any possible spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. "Internally, we have implemented additional sanitation and cleaning procedures on top of our standard high-quality cleaning procedures with extra attention to high-touch areas in our kitchen and restaurant," Wendy's stated. "We also understand that there may be financial impact to many of our customers so we are looking for ways to extend value as much as possible."

Pay-Less Markets

All Pay-Less Supermarket locations and SuperDrug pharmacies will continue to remain open to the community, the company announced.

This will include Infusion Coffee & Tea in Dededo, Oka Tamuning and Maite; Market Deli in Maite; and Quality Deli in Dededo.

Pay-Less Supermarket hours of operation will be from 5 to 6 a.m. for the Manåmko' Shopping Hour, and regular hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pay-Less is committed to providing the community with essential products during these difficult times, the company stated.

Guam Rexall Drugs

Guam Rexall Drugs will be open at regular hours to service patients, the company announced.

Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Call 646-4827 for more information.