The Asia Pacific Association for Fiduciary Studies, a Guam-based association, is pleased to announce that Wilfred Leon Guerrero, chairman of the Government of Guam Retirement Fund, has joined the APAFS board of governors. He will assume the position of board chairman in completion of the term of Gerard Cruz, who has left the APAFS board as his term on the GGRF board ended. Cruz served as APAFS chairman for 18 years, according to a media release from APAFS.

Leon Guerrero has been a trustee with GGRF since 2004 and was elected chairman of the board in 2019. Prior to being elected board chairman, he served as chairman of the Investment Committee, APAFS stated in the release. His leadership was instrumental in the execution of the board’s investment strategy, which included the broader diversification of asset classes. At the end of 2020, the market value had grown to approximately $2 billion, doubling the portfolio size from $1 billion when he began, according to the release.