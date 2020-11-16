With tourists gone, dive shop looks to local market

With more time on their hands during the pandemic, Americans are looking for ways to fill the hours, at least according to sales of recreational gear including paddle sport products. Market research company NPD Group found sales of equipment such as paddleboards and kayaks increased by 56% in June 2020 compared to same period of the year prior.

“Consumers are looking for activities to help them stay occupied and healthy as COVID-19 necessitates social distancing. As a result, a number of outdoor categories have experienced explosive growth, our Retail Tracking Service data shows,” the company stated on its website.

Guam and Micronesian Islands Scuba Wholesale in Hagåtña doesn’t sell kayaks or paddleboards, but it does sell pretty much anything you could need, or want, to enjoy free diving, snorkeling or scuba diving.

Owner Jim Pinson said he has seen a similar uptick in sales of free-diving gear in particular.

“Free diving is probably five to 10 times what it was,” he said.

The bump in revenue accounts for about 20% to 30% of income, he said, and is a “saving grace” as business in the tourism sector has dried up with businesses closed, flights canceled and a required two-week quarantine for those entering the island.

Pinson thinks there are a few reasons for newfound interest in free-diving gear which for a mask, fins and socks can run around $200, depending on the material and brand.

People are spending less - or not at all - on travel, he reasoned, and while many have lost their jobs, many received pandemic unemployment, and others do not have a drop in income at all.

“So they're not working, they want something to do,” he said.

Pinson, who started GMI Scuba Wholesale 17 years ago after the Navy brought him to Guam, said he has witnessed a sizable growth in the sport during the pandemic.

“The free-diving community has grown hugely during this,” he said.

Of course, Guam has a definite advantage as far as having a place to use dive gear. Sales of Mares scuba diving equipment, one brand for which Pinson is a local sales representative, are doing better in Guam, comparatively, than in other places, he said.

“Out of every sales rep territory in United States, North America and down into Mexico, this was the only place where we're actually up over last year,” he said.

Pinson’s partner in business and life, Misako Sablan said another fortunate side effect of the crippling pandemic is the breather it provided nature, including Guam waters.

She said the ocean is cleaner and more coral is growing back, which makes for an even better time spent diving.

“I see more turtles compared to before,” she said, “It’s a very good time to learn.”