The Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce Fanachu Famalao’an (Women Rising) annual empowerment conference is going virtual this year on April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This year’s theme, “Inspiring Innovation” will feature speakers focused on the topics of pivoting during the pandemic, lessons in resiliency and inspiring careers on the rise, the organization stated in a press release.

The keynote speaker will be Suhana Han who grew up on Guam, graduated from Harvard Law School, and is now a partner in the Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Litigation Group in New York. Han will be discussing adapting to the pandemic from a professional perspective.

Han's experience covers a broad range of commercial litigation, including securities, antitrust, employment and contract disputes, as well as government and regulatory investigations.

She has represented some of the world’s leading corporations and financial institutions in complex cases and matters involving the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Department of Justice and the Federal Reserve Bank, the Women's Chamber stated in a press release.

Other experts will include:

• author and human rights attorney Julian Aguon;

• Dr. Mariana Cook-Huynh, Sagua Mañagu/Marianas Physicians Group;

• Michelle Ye Hee Lee, The Washington Post;

• Cora Spearman, Coradorables;

• Michelle Crisostomo, Guahan Sustainable Culture;

• Jennifer McFerran, International Dining Concepts;

• Michelle Rohr, Secret OWL Society blogger; and

• Pika Fejeran, multi-concept creator and operator.

For more information, contact connect@guamwomenschamber.com or go to www.guamwomenschamber.com.