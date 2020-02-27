The Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce will feature "home-grown visionaries" at the 2020 GWCC Fanachu Famalåo’an: Women Rising, according to the organization.

This year’s conference theme, “Coming Home,” features four women from Guam who used the strength of their island roots to excel in their respective fields. They are:

• Chloe Kernaghan, owner of the innovative SKY TING Yoga Studio;

• Marieta Limuaco, senior product analyst at Nike Inc.;

• Jessica Ignacio Mesa, senior project manager at Saatchi & Saatchi, a global creative communications company; and

• Eveline Campus, “chief mom” at Blue Ocean Medical Group.

The conference will be on March 5, at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

The conference is designed to inspire attendees and provide them with the tools to either launch their start-up business, grow their existing venture or help their organization move forward, the Women's Chamber stated in a press release.

They will present and lead discussions around the following topics:

· Return to Our Roots: How the core values we grow up with show up in our work and our personal life;

· Building Positive Relationships: The relationships we form in our business and personal lives need to be protected and nurtured if they’re going to endure and help us to be successful; and

· Corporate and Community Responsibility: We are all interconnected and have a responsibility to each other whether in the workplace, on the global stage or in our personal communities.

In addition to inspiring speakers, the all-day conference includes breakfast, lunch and giveaways. Pop-up shops, a beauty and wellness lounge, and workshops featuring local entrepreneurs are also available to participants.