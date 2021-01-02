In a recent meeting of the board of directors of the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, the board elected the following board members to serve one-year terms as officers for 2021:

• President – Laura Nelson Cepeda, director of public relations and corporate citizenship, GTA.

• Vice president – Bernie Valencia, vice president and general manager, Matson Inc., Guam and Micronesia.

• Secretary – Helana Leon Guerrero, marketing manager, Sagua Mañagu MPG.

• Treasurer – Amanda Gima, financial adviser, Asia Pacific Group of Raymond James & Associates Inc.

Taking on the role of president, Laura Nelson Cepeda said she is focused on 2021 initiatives, “As we move forward into the new year, we want women in business to know that they have resources and a powerhouse of value that they can tap on through the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce. We are here to provide them with the tools to be successful and navigate through the new challenges they are facing today.”

Immediate past President Holly Rustick welcomed the newly elected officers and board members, “These women will continue to ignore impossibilities and move forward to support you in your business and organization.” Rustick has been a member of the board of directors since 2018, and served as GWCC president for 2019 and 2020.

The newest members of the board of directors, elected to serve three-year terms, are:

• Livia Marati, founder of Ina Wellness Collective.

• Angel Camacho-Paulino, business adviser/Women in Business program coordinator at the Guam Small Business Development Center.

• Tasi Peddicord, regional manager for sales and customer service for Matson Navigation Co.

• Jessica Leon Guerrero, president of M-80 Systems Inc., was elected to serve as an alternate board member for a two-year term.

The immediate past president will serve one more year on the board alongside current board members, Jennifer McFerran, Jayne Flores, Michelle Crisostomo and Kathlyn Selleck, and ex-officio board members Lina Leon Guerrero, Geri Leon Guerrero and Rindraty Limtiaco.