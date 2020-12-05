The Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced the results of its board election.

Online voting took place from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.

New board members were announced at the organization’s virtual year-end celebration meeting Thursday.

Members elected:

• Laura Nelson Cepeda, director of public relations & corporate citizenship at GTA.

• Helana Leon Guerrero, marketing manager of Sagua Mañagu MPG.

• Livia Marati, founder of Ina Wellness Collective.

• Angel Camacho-Paulino, business advisor/Women in Business program coordinator at the Guam Small Business Development Center.

• Tasi Peddicord, regional manager for sales and customer service for Matson.

• Jessica Leon Guerrero, president of M-80 Systems Inc., will serve as an alternate board member.

They join current board members, President Holly Rustick, Vice President Jennifer McFerran, Secretary Jayne Flores, Treasurer Michelle Crisostomo, Amanda Gima, Kathlyn Selleck, and ex-officio board members, Past President Lina Leon Guerrero, Geri Leon Guerrero, Rindraty Limtiaco and Bernie Valencia.

(Daily Post Staff)