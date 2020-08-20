Women's Chamber to feature personal finance speaker

The Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced the return of Paco De Leon, who was the featured speaker at the 2019 Hightide Women’s Summit.

Those who attended the conference remember Paco for her blunt and hilarious attitude, while being clear about how members can gain control of our finances and thrive as women in business, according to the women's chamber.

If you did not get a chance to hear Paco speak, you will get that chance at GWCC’s next general membership meeting on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m., the women's chamber stated.

This time, Paco will speak on how to absorb financial shocks during uncertain times.

Paco's work has been featured in The New York Times, The Cut, Business Insider, and Vice. She is also familiar with Guam.

To register, go to https://events.guampdn.com/e/virtual-general-membership-meeting. After Aug. 25, the registration fee will increase from $10 to $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Zoom meeting instructions will be posted on your ticket email.