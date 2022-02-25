Guåhan Sustainable Culture, in collaboration with Farm to Table Guam, hosted its first Farm Business Planning workshop for participants in GSC’s poultry development program and FTT’s 2021 farmer training program, Guåhan Sustainable Culture stated in a press release.

The workshop took place Feb. 23 at the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce office in Hagåtña. Eleven farmers attended the training in person and 12 attended on Zoom.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, the Guam Small Business Development Center, the Guam Department of Agriculture, Farm to Table Guam and Guåhan Sustainable Culture gave presentations.

The workshop covered managing a farm's financials, tax reporting requirements and exemptions, funding sources, disaster assistance, marketing and social media, bona fide farmer requirements and waste management plans.

“The goal of the workshop was to assist the new farmers in our programs to be successful with their farm business and to share the many valuable resources out there that they can benefit from.” said Michelle Crisostomo, co-founder and president of GSC. “Managing farm finances may be the most difficult part of making a living in agriculture and we want to start them off in the right direction.”

GSC poultry development program participant Jon Quidachay said, “It really altered my perception of the added support from the different groups and agencies. SBDC offered good insight on the things needed to take our business to the next level. The USDA presentations were just as informative on how I could take my business dream and expand its ideas. It was also great hearing from the other organizations and knowing we have the mentorship available to kick-start our businesses!”

“As a beginning farmer, without the push from GSC, Farm to Table, Department of Agriculture, SBDC and USDA’s Farm Service Agency, I would still be trying to figure things out on my own,” said Kaya Taitano, who is a participant in both GSC and Farm to Table Guam programs. “I appreciate the local access to these knowledgeable organizations. They empower our people by providing the education and resources needed to bring our island a few steps closer to food sovereignty."