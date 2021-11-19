Yap dive resort gains magazine's No. 1 ranking in value category

Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers has been voted the No. 1 resort in the Pacific/Indian Ocean region in the value-for-money category in Scuba Diving magazine’s annual readers’ poll of the best destinations, dive resorts, dive operators and live-aboard vessels, the resort announced in a press release.

Located in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, the small, family-owned luxury resort also was named among the top 10 in eight additional categories: Best Overall Dive Operators; Quality of Dive Shop Facilities; Quality of Dive Staff; Attention to Safety within Dive Operations; Best Overall Resorts; Quality of the Resort; Quality of the Rooms; and Quality of the Restaurant.

“Throughout our 35-year history we’ve been given multiple awards, but this year’s recognition is a welcome shot in the arm,” said the resort’s owner, Bill Acker.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Patricia Acker, Bill Acker’s wife and co-founder, added: “We were one of the first islands to close the borders and may be the last to reopen, but we'll be back stronger and better than before.”

Operating since 1986 and serving only 1,000 divers a year, Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers offers guests crowd-free dive sites, VIP service, spa treatments, award-winning microbrewed beer, and a unique dining experience aboard its 120-year-old schooner, The S/V Mnuw, the company stated in its release.