Yap's Manta Ray dive shop wins 2 awards

Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers recently received awards in two categories for being among the world's best dive resorts, the company announced. Manta Ray is in Colonia, Yap state, in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Florida-based Scuba Diving Magazine ranked the Yap dive shop as among the five top overall resorts in the Pacific and Indian Ocean region to receive an “excellent” score in two categories: Best Dive Resort and Best Dive Shop.

The awards were presented during the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association Show in November in Orlando, Florida.

The publication invites readers to “evaluate the dive resorts they’ve visited within the past two years on a variety of subjects, and to pick the best dive resort they’ve ever visited” for the annual poll, according to the dive shop.

“I’ve been diving in Yap for nearly 40 years,” said Manta Ray owner Bill Acker, “and I love introducing other divers to everything that Yap has to offer both in the water and on land.”

Acker realized his dream of opening Yap’s first dive shop in 1986. Since then, the small, family-owned resort has grown into a luxury destination that attracts an average of 1,000 divers annually from all over the world.

“These awards prove that we’ve done what we set out to do!” Acker, originally from Texas, said.

For more information, go to www.mantaray.com and https://www.scubadiving.com/scuba-divings-2020-readers-choice-awards-rank-worlds-best-diving#page-4