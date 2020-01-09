Macy's to shut down at least 19 stores, Guam not on list

Retail giant Macy's is set to close at least 19 stores across the nation in 2020, possibly as soon as February. Guam's only Macy's is not on the list.
Stores in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington are among those set to close, so far.
A Macy's spokesperson told Business Insider that nonseason employees who were not transferred to other locations and were laid off would receive severance.
A representative for Macy's did not comment on whether this recent wave of closures was included in the 2016 plan but said that Macy's "regularly reviews" its store portfolio and would update investors on its investor day on Feb. 5, Business Insider reported.
Pier One also announced Monday it would be closing 450 of its stores and may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
(The Guam Daily Post contributed to this report.)