Macy's is eliminating a quarter of its corporate workforce, slashing 3,900 white-collar jobs in a sweeping effort to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The layoffs announced Thursday come just months after the beleaguered retailer announced it would close 125 stores - about a fifth of its total - and shed 2,000 positions after a disappointing holiday season. The company also is scaling back staffing at its Macy's and Bloomingdales stores, distribution facilities and customer service centers, but says it will "adjust as sales recover."
The department store chain projected the moves would save it $630 million a year.
The pandemic "has significantly impacted our business," chief executive Jeff Gennette said in a statement. "While the reopening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business . . . We know that we will be a smaller company for the foreseeable future."
Macy's latest announcement, analysts say, shows that retail job cuts - which until now had been largely concentrated among store employees and hourly workers - are beginning to reach white-collar positions in office buildings.
"This is a significant number of layoffs and it really underlines the fact that while Macy's has done a good job of securing financing to see it through this crisis, it is still burning through cash," Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. "It is a long-term retrenchment, and an acknowledgment that sales are nowhere close to what they used to be."
The nation's largest department store chain furloughed the majority of its 125,000 employees in mid-March, after coronavirus-related closures led to a steep decline in sales.
The latest round of troubles comes on top of what was already a difficult time for the retailer. Annual sales fell 1.6% to $24.6 billion last year, as the company lost out to online competitors.
Macy's shares closed Thursday at $6.50, down 4.1%. The stock has lost more than 61% of its value year to date.