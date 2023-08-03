Markets bend after 30% rally from lows

Stocks lost a bit of steam at the start of August, as a rally that pushed the market up about 30% from its lows spurred calls for a near-term pullback.
Just a few days ahead of the all-important jobs report, data suggested some softening in demand for workers in a still tight labor market. The numbers weren't enough to entice investors, who also grappled with a mixed bag of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 finished the session with a loss of just 0.3%. Bonds fell, with the 30-year yield hitting its highest since November as the Treasury prepares to ramp up issuance of longer-dated securities.
"Markets are starting August on the wrong foot, with investors concerned that incoming earnings reports may not yet reflect the cycle's trough," said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers, who also cited a "seasonally unfriendly period for equities."
Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian noted there's no reason to fret just yet, even as everyone piles in. BofA's Sell Side Indicator - which tracks sell-side strategists' recommended stock allocations - is still in neutral territory despite increased allocations and stands closer to a "buy" rather than a "sell" signal.
"Rising equity allocations and falling bond allocations mark a reversal from the bond love and equity hate that built during 2022," Subramanian added.
Equities have come a long way in a short period of time, but looking at different time frames, the gains don't look quite as impressive, according to Bespoke Investment Group. In the case of the S&P 500, over the past 12 months, it's still up over 11%, but on a two-year basis, performance looks much less attractive at just 4.4%.
"That hardly looks like a market that has become unanchored from reality," Bespoke strategists wrote.
Oppenheimer Asset Management's Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus lifted his target on the S&P 500 index to a Street high, a day after Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson, one of the market's leading doomsayers, sounded less bearish than usual.
Stoltzfus now sees the S&P 500 index hitting 4,900 by the end of the year, leaving room for another 7% gain. The target would mark a record for the gauge, and one that plays out against bearish predictions by bigwigs such as Wilson, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic and Bank of America's Michael Hartnett. They were all blindsided by the resilience of the U.S. economy and the sudden emergence of the artificial intelligence-driven tech rally.
Corporate highlights
- Tesla is the subject of another probe by U.S. regulators, this time focusing on driver complaints about vehicles possibly at risk of losing control of steering. The shares fell.
- Uber reported its first-ever operating profit, but that milestone was eclipsed by a pace of growth that has decelerated from pandemic highs, sending the shares down the most in nine months.
- JetBlue slashed its full-year profit forecast over signs of a slowdown in domestic demand, becoming the latest carrier to warn of a shift toward international routes and renewing questions about the durability of a post-pandemic surge in U.S. travel.
- Norwegian Cruise Line slipped after the company issued guidance for the third quarter that missed Wall Street's expectations.
- Caterpillar shares soared to a record after the company defied concerns of a global economic slowdown by reporting a bigger-than-expected profit and resilient demand for its iconic yellow machinery.
Key events this week
- China Caixin Services PMI, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Thursday
- Bank of England rate decision, Thursday
- U.S. initial jobless claims, productivity, factory orders, ISM Services, Thursday
- Eurozone retail sales, Friday
- U.S. unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%
- The MSCI World index fell 0.5%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%
- The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0982
- The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2773
- The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 143.40 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $29,281.63
- Ether was little changed at $1,851.93
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.03%
- Germany's 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.56%
- Britain's 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.40%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $81.67 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 1.3% to $1,982.30 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
Bloomberg's Jason Scott, Richard Henderson and John Viljoen contributed to this report.