Matson donates more than $10K to UOG

MATSON: Representatives of Matson and the University of Guam Endowment Foundation gather for a photo as Matson donates more than $10,000 to the foundation Feb. 28 at the Matson offices in Hagåtña. They are, from left: Camilo Lorenzo, account executive, Matson; Bernadette “Bernie” Valencia, vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia, Matson; Wilfred P. Leon Guerrero, chairman, UOG Endowment Foundation, and president emeritus UOG; Patrick Bulaon, operations manager, Matson; Katrina Perez, executive director, UOGEF; and Stephen Gatewood, operations support, Matson. Photo courtesy of the University of Guam Endowment Foundation