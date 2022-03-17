Matson donates more than $10K to UOG

On Feb. 28, the University of Guam Endowment Foundation recognized Matson for the company’s donations in 2021 totaling $10,625. The funds will support the university’s students and various programs, in particular the Isla Center for the Arts, the School of Business and Public Administration, and the Guam Green Growth initiative facilitated by the Center for Island Sustainability, according to a release from the university.
A portion of the donation will also support the Matson Empowerment Scholarship — which Matson created through the endowment foundation — to promote greater diversity in the next generation of business leaders. Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded in the 2022-2023 academic year.
“The UOG Endowment Foundation is honored to accept these donations from Matson,” said Katrina Perez, executive director of the foundation. “We are humbled by the continued philanthropic backing of our local businesses towards the various UOG scholarships and programs. When you transform a Triton, you help transform the world.”
Bernadette Valencia, president and general manager of Matson for Guam and Micronesia, recently accepted a six-year appointment to serve on the University of Guam Board of Regents.